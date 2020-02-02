FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FG. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FG opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11. FGL has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

