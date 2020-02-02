Financial Comparison: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Duke Realty and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 4 0 2.44 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

Duke Realty currently has a consensus price target of $40.66, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Realty and American Campus Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 13.71 $383.73 million $1.44 25.22 American Campus Communities $880.81 million 7.16 $117.10 million $2.31 19.86

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Campus Communities. American Campus Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American Campus Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 44.05% 8.92% 5.30% American Campus Communities 11.55% 2.73% 1.29%

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

