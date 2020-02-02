Financial Comparison: OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -0.49% -1.20% -0.52% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Clinigen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Clinigen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $8.12 billion 0.17 $153.53 million $0.19 8.68 Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.55 $6.78 million $0.69 17.83

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clinigen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clinigen Group beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

