Financial Contrast: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) versus Tonix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.09 million ($268.10) -0.01 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 2.19 -$18.79 million N/A N/A

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -171.46% -149.41% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

