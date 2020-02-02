Financial Review: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 9.33% 7.41% 4.92% Rimini Street 2.78% -8.25% 16.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radware and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 5.10 $11.73 million $0.29 87.86 Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.33 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -15.63

Radware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Radware and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Radware beats Rimini Street on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

