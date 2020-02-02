Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) vs. Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF) Head to Head Comparison

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finjan and Quarterhill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $82.30 million 0.64 $20.74 million $0.70 2.71 Quarterhill $77.40 million 2.23 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -6.04

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Finjan and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Finjan presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Finjan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finjan is more favorable than Quarterhill.

Volatility & Risk

Finjan has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A -37.73% -29.66% Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Finjan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Finjan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finjan beats Quarterhill on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; and invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

