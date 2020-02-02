Fir Tree Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,817 shares during the quarter. Amplify Energy comprises 6.8% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 26.05% of Amplify Energy worth $68,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $65,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,617. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 186,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,922. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

