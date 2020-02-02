Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,447 shares during the quarter. Echostar accounts for about 2.8% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of Echostar worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Echostar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Echostar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Echostar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Echostar by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Echostar by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $39.91. 295,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.