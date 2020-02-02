Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $63.70 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up approximately 6.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Raytheon worth $63,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

