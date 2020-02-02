Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $8.65 Million Position in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,653 shares during the period. Mosaic Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.95% of Mosaic Acquisition worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOSC. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Mosaic Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 176,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,325. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,226.

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

