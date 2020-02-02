Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $82.57 Million in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,935,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,566,000. Vereit makes up approximately 8.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Vereit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Vereit by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366,122 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,704,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after purchasing an additional 953,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VER traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

