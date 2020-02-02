Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $94.45 Million in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,600,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,453,000. SLM makes up about 9.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.51% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SLM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,182. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.