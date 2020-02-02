Fir Tree Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,575 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 3.5% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 8,642,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

