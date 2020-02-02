Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases 5,595 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 4.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,022.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

