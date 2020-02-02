Fir Tree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,255 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises 5.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of T-Mobile Us worth $51,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.19. 2,852,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

