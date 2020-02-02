Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 287,800 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,800 shares during the period. Allergan comprises about 4.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Allergan worth $49,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.64. 1,808,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

