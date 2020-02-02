Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 403,483 Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403,483 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Intelsat worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

I traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 16,425,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Intelsat SA has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $27.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on I. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

