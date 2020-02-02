Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0056

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $154,280.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00359321 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010763 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001725 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

