First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.