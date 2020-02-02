First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

FAF opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

