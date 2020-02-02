First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

