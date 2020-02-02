First American Trust FSB Sells 38,515 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,953,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 203,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

