First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given $39.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $39.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.71 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $34.42 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

