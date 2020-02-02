First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $46.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. First Financial reported sales of $37.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $187.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

