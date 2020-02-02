First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $471.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.30 million and the highest is $476.63 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $435.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 520,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

