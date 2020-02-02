First Merchants Corp Acquires 860 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Home Depot by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.