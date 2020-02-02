First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

NYSE:GLW opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

