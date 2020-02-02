First Merchants Corp Buys 51,994 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,994 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Corteva by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

CTVA opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

