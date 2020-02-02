First Merchants Corp Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $231.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.