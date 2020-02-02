First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

