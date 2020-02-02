First Merchants Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

