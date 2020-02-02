First Merchants Corp Has $2.20 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

