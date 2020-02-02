First Merchants Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.