First Merchants Corp Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.