First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.