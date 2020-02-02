First Merchants Corp Sells 2,940 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,070,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

