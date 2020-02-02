First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,188 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

