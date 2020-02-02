First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 684.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $60.73. 292,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,286. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

