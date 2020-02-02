First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

