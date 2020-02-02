First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 2.03% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.89. 18,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

