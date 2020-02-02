First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 503,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 172,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 160,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 345,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,612. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

