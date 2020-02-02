FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin and Gatecoin. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $34,687.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Livecoin, ZB.COM and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.