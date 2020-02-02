FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Hits $120,992.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. FirstCoin has a market cap of $120,992.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046842 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,486.93 or 1.00318802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.