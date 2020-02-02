Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,168 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 5.9% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $76,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. 3,427,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

