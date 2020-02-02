Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

