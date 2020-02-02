Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,570 shares of company stock worth $16,692,418 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,391.00, a PEG ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

