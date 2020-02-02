Flash Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $17.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.