FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FleetCor Technologies worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $315.23 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.43 and a 52 week high of $322.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

