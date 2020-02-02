FLETA (FLETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,959.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $408,959.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,234,423 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

