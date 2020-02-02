FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $708,443.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $708,443.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

